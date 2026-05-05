India News | 'The Chaos She Created Have Been Answered by People

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Minister Nirmala Bhuria dismissed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegations against the BJP following the Assembly election results, asserting that the mandate reflects public anger against years of governance failures.

Reacting to Banerjee's claims that the BJP's victory was "immoral" and "illegal," Bhuria on Monday said, "She is losing, that's why she is making these allegations. The 15 years of chaos she created there have been answered by the people and the women's power." She credited women voters for playing a decisive role in the outcome, suggesting that dissatisfaction with governance translated into electoral change.

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Earlier, Banerjee alleged large-scale irregularities, claiming that the BJP had "looted" over 100 seats and accusing the Election Commission of bias.

"The Election Commission is the BJP's commission... Do you think this is a victory? It is an immoral victory, not a moral victory," she said, adding that complaints to officials, including Manoj Agrawal, yielded no action. She further alleged that Central Forces and top BJP leadership were complicit in what she termed an "illegal" process.

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The Trinamool Congress chief also raised concerns about the counting process, alleging violence and procedural lapses. "From 3 pm onwards, they have been beating us. I was hit. CCTV was switched off. None of our agents was allowed inside the counting centre," Banerjee claimed, adding that officials were unavailable despite assurances.

On Monday, the BJP's victory in West Bengal marks a significant moment for the party as it has been for long a marginal player in the state dominated for years by the Congress, Left parties and later Trinamool Congress.

As per the latest data released by the Election Commission of India, the BJP has secured 206 seats out of 294 seats in the Assembly. TMC won 80 seats and is currently leading in one for which counting is underway.

Congress won two seats, while Humayun Kabir's AJUP was restricted to two seats. CPI(M) managed to win only one seat.

Despite the BJP's sweeping seat victory, the vote share revealed a more competitive undercurrent. The party secured 45.84% of the vote, while the TMC followed closely with 40.80%, highlighting that the electoral battle remained fiercely contested at the grassroots level.

The CPI(M) garnered 4.45%, and Congress secured 2.97%, while other smaller parties and independents collectively contributed around 4.28%. The numbers suggest that while the BJP translated its vote share into a decisive seat advantage, the Opposition retained a substantial voter base--pointing to a divided yet shifting electorate. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)