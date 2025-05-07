Bhavnagar (Gujarat) [India], May 7 (ANI): Hours after the Indian Armed Forces launched operation Sindoor which struck nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in early Wednesday hours, the family members of Pahalgam attack have been applauding the armed forces' efforts.

Nephew of Pahalgam attack victim, Yatish Parmar, on Wednesday expressed pride in Operation Sindoor.

Also Read | Paytm Share Price Today, May 7: Stocks of One97 Communications Jump 5.74%, Check Latest Price at NSE.

He remarked, "...After 15 days of the incident, the Indian army attacked those terrorists. I take pride in the fact that the Indian Army and PM Modi did what they said..."

"I wish more such strikes are carried out and all terror sites are completely wiped out," he further added.

Also Read | Why Was 'Operation Sindoor' Name Chosen for India's Strikes on Terror Sites in Pakistan, PoJK in Retaliation to Pahalgam Terror Attack?.

Father-son duo, Sumit and Yatish Parmar, were residents of Bhavnagar district in Gujarat. Sumit and Yatish were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, which occurred earlier last month on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, wife of Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the retaliation.

"I want to thank PM Modi for taking revenge for my husband's death," she said, adding, "My entire family had trust in him, and the way he replied (to Pakistan), he has kept our trust alive. This is the real tribute to my husband. Wherever my husband is, he will be at peace today."

Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including several tourists from Maharashtra. As per sources, the situation was constantly monitored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi throughout the night. All nine targets were successfully struck, sources further added.

Indian forces selected the targets with the intent of eliminating top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks in India.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Defence stated, In the early hours of Wednesday, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)