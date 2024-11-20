Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Actors of recently released movie 'The Sabarmati Report' Vikarnt Massey and Raashii Khanna met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at CM residence in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, CM Yadav spoke to actor Vikrant Massey over video call and congratulated him for his work in the movie.

"I spoke to the actor of the film 'The Sabarmati Report', Vikrant Massey, through a video call and congratulated him for his excellent acting in the movie. We have also made this film tax free in Madhya Pradesh. Today, I am going to watch this film with all my cabinet ministers," CM Yadav said in a post on X.

On Tuesday, the CM declared the movie The Sabarmati Report tax-free in the state. He lauded the film, describing it as impactful, and encouraged the state ministers and the Members of Parliaments (MPs) to watch it.

"The Sabarmati Report is a very good film. I plan to watch it and encourage my ministers and MPs to do the same. We are making it tax-free so that more people can see it. The film sheds light on a very dark chapter of the past, watching it will help people understand the truth," CM Yadav said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Union Health Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda attended the special screening of 'The Sabarmati Report' movie, starring Vikrant Massey and congratulated the entire film's team for bringing the truth in front of the audience.

"All of us came to watch 'The Sabarmati Report' today. This movie is based on facts...It depicts the real stories that happened...This film depicts the reality of the Godhra incident," he told ANI.

Nadda joined the special screening of the film with journalists at a multiplex in Daryaganj, Delhi, a press release by BJP stated.

The movie, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, explores the real-life events of the burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station on February 27, 2002. The tragedy claimed the lives of 59 Hindu pilgrims returning from Ayodhya and subsequently triggered riots across Gujarat. (ANI)

