Ranchi, Feb 20 (PTI) Bengaluru-based The/Nudge on Thursday said it has partnered with Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) to provide sustainable livelihood opportunities to 43,500 households in Jharkhand.

MAHE has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The/Nudge Institute to provide alternative, dignified, comprehensive and sustainable livelihood opportunities for the most excluded households in Jharkhand, it said in a statement.

"Starting April 2025, the partnership is expected to impact 43,500 households over the next six years across several districts in Jharkhand, to drive transformative change in the state," the statement issued by The/Nudge said.

Under the pact, a series of initiatives will be undertaken in identified areas of Jharkhand, by The/Nudge and MAHE, through its constituent unit Manipal TATA Medical College (MTMC), to enable sustainable and diversified livelihoods for women-led households, it said.

"With a focus on making women agents of change, The/Nudge Institute has been supporting the efforts of the Government of Jharkhand to target women from particularly vulnerable tribal groups and those currently engaged in the manufacturing and selling of 'haria' (a rice-based fermented beverage) and shift them to more dignified livelihoods," the statement said.

The programme enables an interest-free loan to purchase assets and provides 150 weeks of coaching on vegetable cultivation, and livestock rearing while linking households to government programmes, market services, and livelihood assets.

"The support from MAHE and MTMC is a significant milestone in our journey to serve the most excluded households in the region in partnership with the Government of Jharkhand", said Atul Satija, Founder and CEO, The/Nudge Institute.

Lt Gen Retd, M D Venkatesh, MAHE Vice Chancellor, said, "Given the long-term commitment of MTMC to the region, this initiative aligns with the vision to reach out to those who are socially and financially excluded and work towards the comprehensive well-being of the excluded households. MAHE through MTMC will participate in various primary health care initiatives and livelihood skill support."

The non-profit The/Nudge claims to work with social entrepreneurs, women, farmers, tribals and youth on rural development, agriculture, skilling and economic inclusion, along with 15 central and state government partners.

MTMC is a constituent unit of MAHE, located at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand providing medical education and allied health courses.

