North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India] June 30 (ANI): Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav has strongly criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over the alleged gang rape incident at South Calcutta Law College.

While addressing reporters on Monday, Yadav expressed his disappointment with the state government's handling of women's safety, stating, "The situation in West Bengal is very bad. Atrocities against women are happening continuously here. The West Bengal government has proven completely ineffective in the name of women's safety. The kind of statements TMC leaders are giving make it seem like there is no sensitivity."

The Union Minister emphasized the need for a change in government, asserting, "It is very important for this government, which is entirely focused on appeasement, to be ousted, for the sake of Bengal's interests."

The Kolkata Police said that all three FIR-named accused in the Kasba Law College gangrape case were arrested within 12 hours of the incident. A fourth accused was also apprehended based on evidence collected during the investigation.

Police added that the medicolegal examination of both the victim and the accused has been completed, and forensic experts have examined the crime scene. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by senior officers, is overseeing the probe to ensure a swift and thorough investigation.

In a post on X, Kolkata police informed, "Kasba Law College case update: All the three FIR-named accused persons have been arrested in less than 12 hours. Another accused person has since been arrested based on evidences. Medicolegal examination of the victim and the accused persons have been completed. Forensic examination of the place of occurrence has been done. Investigation is being monitored by a special investigation team under the close supervision of senior officers. Kolkata Police is committed to ensure that the perpetrators of the crime face the harshest possible legal action and the victim gets justice at the earliest."

Earlier today, a four-member fact-finding committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) arrived in Kolkata to investigate the recent alleged gangrape of a law student at South Calcutta Law College, aiming to assess the law and order situation in West Bengal.

The committee includes former Union Minister and ex-police officer Satpal Singh, former Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb, and Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra.

The alleged gangrape took place on June 25 inside the South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata's Kasba area. The four arrested accused include the main accused, Manojit Mishra. A five-member SIT has been formed to lead the investigation. (ANI)

