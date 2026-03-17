Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 16 (ANI): The Food and Civil Supplies Department organised a press conference at the Gandhinagar Assembly Premises on Monday regarding the State Budget for 2026-27, in which Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Ramanbhai Solanki and Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs PC Baranda were present.

The Minister noted the government's commitment to ensuring food security for every citizen, aligning with the department's motto, 'Antyoday thi Sarvoday, Saune Anna, Saune Poshan', according to the Gujarat CMO.

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During the press conference, Mona Khandhar, Principal Secretary of the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department, addressed LPG supply issues. She clarified that sufficient domestic LPG cylinders are available for citizens across Gujarat, and the buffer stock is also increasing steadily. She mentioned that the state government is making all necessary arrangements in continuous coordination with the central government. Adequate PNG supply is also available for both domestic and commercial use.

According to Khandhar, priority is being given to converting domestic and commercial LPG consumers to PNG. Consumers who have both LPG and PNG connections will have to surrender their LPG connection by Wednesday.

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Along with LPG supply in rural areas, kerosene is also being arranged as an additional option. Sushri Mona Khandhar stated, "This quantity is being made available in addition to LPG. The Central Government has allocated 1452 KL (14,52,000 litres) of kerosene, of which 36 thousand litres have been allocated to each district. Under this arrangement, 5 litres of kerosene will be allotted per family and 25 litres per institution. Necessary arrangements are being made for its distribution."

In Gujarat, commercial LPG supply is being provided as per sectoral priority. Hospitals and educational institutions are receiving 100% supply, while sectors such as pharma, dairy industry, seed processing industry and airline or railway canteens are receiving 70% supply. Essential services like fisheries have a 10% cap. Semi-essential services such as restaurants and dhabas, hotels, corporate canteens, industrial canteens, corporate guest houses and food processing units are also receiving supplies with a 10% cap. The state government has taken necessary steps to ensure that all sectors receive the required supply, the release noted.

Revenue and police personnel have been deployed to monitor LPG distribution at all public and private gas agencies across Gujarat. They are ensuring timely supply to citizens and preventing irregularities. In the last 12 days, 912 cases have been inspected by district-level teams and 17 cases by the state-level team. Citizens can contact the state helpline number 1800-233-0222 for any queries regarding LPG in Gujarat. (ANI)

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