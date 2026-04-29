India News | There Will Be Presidential Rule if Repolls Occur: BJP's Asim Kumar Sarkar

Nadia (West Bengal) [India], April 29 (ANI): BJP candidate Asim Kumar Sarkar on Wednesday said that if repolling is held in West Bengal after May 4, it could lead to President's Rule in the state. While thanking the Election Commission for "peaceful polling", he also alleged EVM malfunctions and irregularities, demanding repolling in affected booths and corrective action wherever required.

Speaking to ANI, Sarkar said," I would like to thank the Election Commission. I had never seen such peaceful polling in Bengal. There were sporadic incidents but EC had said in the all-party meeting that there would be a repoll if any issues happened. Central forces are very active."

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He further claimed that if repolling is conducted after May 4, central forces may no longer be present and made a political assertion regarding governance in the state thereafter.

"Repolling happens after 4th May, they won't be in power at that time. From 5th May onward, there would be President's Rule. So, you decide whether you want that or a peaceful polling...EVMs were malfunctioning at all the booths I visited; I do not know the reason, though. I have received 28 EVM malfunction reports in my constituency. I have complained; I had never seen such high instances of EVM malfunction in one constituency," Sarkar added.

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Referring to an alleged attack on a BJP polling agent, Sarkar said voting should be held peacefully and demanded corrective action, including repolling where necessary.

On an attack on a BJP polling agent today, he says, "Voting will still be done there, there will be repolling. Voting should happen peacefully...Repolling should indeed be done wherever such incidents happen." He added, "BJP will come to power in Bengal 100%."

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Wednesday said that the polling booths with taping of any EVM button will undergo repolling after the BJP alleged irregularities in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency.

"If reports of taping of any button come in, that should be verified and noted. If true, those booths will go for a repoll," the West Bengal CEO said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 39.97 per cent until 11 am, as polling for the 142 seats in the second phase of the Assembly elections is underway.

According to the Election Commission of India, Purba Bardhaman stood at the top, with a voting percentage of 44.50 per cent, followed by Hooghly, which has witnessed 43.12 per cent polling until 11 am.

Kolkata North and Kolkata South recorded a voter turnout of 38.39 per cent and 36.78 per cent, respectively.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)