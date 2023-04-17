New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Foundation literacy and numeracy, tech-enabled learning, future of work and research collaboration are among the priority areas for deliberations during the third G20 Education Working Group meeting in Bhubaneswar later this month, according to officials.

Delegates from G20 countries will attend various sessions as part of the meeting from April 27 to 29.

Education Secretary Sanjay Murthy and Skill Education Secretary Atul Kumar addressed a press conference to share details of the meeting.

"The Education Working Group meeting will be held on April 27-28. Thereafter, there would be official-level deliberations on the four identified priority areas -- foundational literacy and numeracy, tech-enabled learning, future of work and research collaboration. The delegates will also visit Konark on April 28," Murthy told reporters.

A conference on "deep tech" and "transforming logistics for coastal economies", a workshop on future of work and skill architecture, a seminar on building capacities for lifelong learning and an exhibition on "future of work" are part of the pre-cursor events which will be held ahead of the meet.

"A 34,000-square-foot exhibition area with over 100 stalls has been set up to provide a glimpse into future of work.

"The exhibition will have representation from industry, academia, civil society and government focusing on different aspects of 'future of work' converging into a central idea of how we perceive work, wonder and workforce from the prism of emerging technology with unprecedented and accelerated pace," he said.

The first meeting of the G20 Education Working Group was held in Chennai earlier this year, followed by second meet in Amritsar last month. There would be three supplementary meetings of the education group before arriving at a broad consensus in June this year.

