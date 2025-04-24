Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) leader Anil Deshmukh on Thursday stated that the Pahalgam terror attack was an intelligence failure and asked how terrorists could enter the site of incident which was 200 kms away from the border.

Deshmukh also condemned the incident and said that the government was taking strict action again the massacre by the terrorists.

Speaking to ANI, he said "The question is that the attack took place 200 kms from the border... how did the terrorists get there? This is an intelligence failure.... All of this should be investigated.

"Very unfortunate incident... the government is working to take strict against this massacre the terrorist have done. The Indus agreement has also been postponed.... These are very good steps that the government has taken," he further stated.

Meanwhile, NCP- SP leader Sharad Pawar paid his last respects to Santosh Jagdale who lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack .Pawar also interacted with the grieving family.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of Kaustabh Ganbote who was also killed in the terror attack were brought to Pune.

Last rites of Atul Mone, a resident of Dombivili were also performed in Thane.

The relatives of Atul Mone, expressed their grief and demanded strict action against the culprits.

Speaking to ANI, the relative of Atul Mone, Rahul Akul, said, "There should be strong security there. Three families, nine people, went there. I spoke to his (Atul Mone) wife, who told me that he was shot dead in front of her after he asked if he was a Hindu. They were targeted, and three men were killed. They were all single bread earners, were killed. We want strict action against the culprits as soon as possible. They went for six days, departing on 22, and were meant to return on 27-28 April."

Rahul Akul said that Mone had been killed after the terrorists identified him as a Hindu, "I spoke to his (Atul Mone) wife, who told me that he was shot dead in front of her after he asked if he was a Hindu."

The attack, which was carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the valley and claimed a total of 26 lives, mostly tourists and left several others injured. (ANI)

