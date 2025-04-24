Madhubani, April 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi observed a moment of silence to pay tribute to those who were killed in the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack, in Bihar's Madhubani on Thursday. "Let us all stand together in this moment of grief and observe a one-minute silence. I urge everyone to observe silence for a couple of minutes to pay homage to the family members whom we lost in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22," PM Modi said, addressing the public at National Panchayati Raj Day in Bihar's Madhubani.

The Prime Minister also chanted 'Om Shanti" Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and said that the entire country is united in the fight against terrorism. "Two days ago, a terror attack took place in Pahalgam of J&K, which claimed the lives of several people... This is a very sad incident, and we condemn this act. We extend our condolences to the families of the victims, and we stand strong with them...The whole nation is standing against terrorism, and I thank PM Modi for that, too," CM Kumar said. Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi’s Kanpur Visit Cancelled After 26 Tourists Killed by Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 people were killed by terrorists, the Centre has called for an all-party meeting in Parliament at 6 pm, where all aspects of security and the aftermath of the attack will be discussed by all. According to the sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the all-party meeting in Parliament. Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that, in recognition of the seriousness of the terrorist attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) took the following measures, which included five key decisions. Pahalgam Terror Attack Aftermath: Pakistan Government X Account Blocked in India.

1) The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect

2) The integrated checkpost Attari will be closed with immediate effect.

3) Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme

4) Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared persona non grata. They have a week to leave India.

5) India will withdraw its own Defence, Navy, and Air advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled.

As many as 26 people were killed in the dastardly attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

