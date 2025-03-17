New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has issued a stern warning that those attempting to disrupt the peace in Punjab will face severe consequences after the accused in the Amritsar temple grenade attack was killed in a police encounter.

Kejriwal emphasised that Punjab is fighting a war against drugs and gangsters, which has angered anti-national forces and Pakistani supporters. These groups aim to destabilize Punjab, but Kejriwal assured that the people of Punjab will not allow this to happen.

In a post on X, Arvind Kejriwal said, "Those who try to disturb the peace of Punjab will not be spared. Punjab has waged a war against drugs and gangsters. This has infuriated anti-national forces and Pakistani supporters. They want to spoil the atmosphere in Punjab. The people of Punjab will not allow this to happen at all."

Meanwhile, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Monday clarified that the "bullet for bullet" policy is not aggressive, but rather a self-defence mechanism after the accused in the Amritsar Thakurdwara temple grenade attack was killed in a police encounter.

Yadav emphasised that the police aim to work within the law, conduct professional investigations, and punish the accused through the courts. However, when faced with firing, the police will retaliate in self-defence.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said, "Our effort is to work within the parameters of law and carry out a professional investigation and get the accused punished through the courts. When we face any firing, then we retaliate in self-defence. Bullet for bullet is not an aggressive policy. It is a policy of self-defence. If police is attacked, police will respond."

He also highlighted the issue of heroin and pharmaceutical drugs coming from across the border, which is a significant problem.

"Pharmaceutical drugs and synthetic drugs are also a big problem. We have busted few rackets of pharmaceutical drugs. There is a need to bring back the drug-addicted victims in mainstream," he added.

The encounter occurred when the Punjab Police received intelligence about the movement of the accused in the Rajasansi area. The police team tracked the suspects, who opened fire, injuring two officers. The police responded in self-defence, injuring the main accused, who later succumbed to his injuries. The second accused is still absconding.

Earlier (DGP) Director General of Punjab Police took to X to inform about the encounter.

In a social media post on X, DGP Gaurav Yadav wrote, "Acting on specific intelligence, Commissionerate Police Amritsar decisively tracked down those responsible for the attack on Thakur Dwara Mandir, #Amritsar, on March 15, 2025. An FIR has been registered at PS Chheharta under the Explosive Substances Act, and intelligence-based efforts led to the identification of the accused. Police teams tracked the suspects in #Rajasansi. The accused opened fire, injuring HC Gurpreet Singh and striking Insp. Amolak Singh's turban. Acting in self-defense, the police party fired back, injuring the accused. He was taken to Civil Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The other accused fled, and efforts are on to arrest him. A fresh FIR is being registered at PS Airport. @PunjabPoliceInd is fully committed to maintain peace and harmony in the state."

Earlier on Monday morning, the Punjab Police received a specific intelligence about the movement of two accused of the grenade attack in Amritsar in Rajasansi area of the district. Acting on the information, the police team went to nab the accused. When the Station Head Officer (SHO) of Chheharta tried to stop the accused who were on motorcycle, they left the vehicle and opened fire at the police party.

During the encounter, head constable Gurpreet Singh was injured while another bullet struck the turban of Inspector Amolak Singh. In an act of self-defence, Inspector Vinod Kumar launched firing and injured the main accused. However, the other accused managed to escape from the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Gursidak, son of Jagjit Singh and a resident of Bal village of Amritsar while the second accused Vishal, son of Raju and a resident of Rajasansi, Amritsar, has been absconding from the spot.

The injured constables and the accused were immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital for treatment where Gursidak succumbed to his injuries. An FIR on the incident is being registered at PS Airport.

Two motorcycle-borne masked men were captured on CCTV footage lobbing an object, suspected to be an explosive, at the temple on the night of March 14. (ANI)

