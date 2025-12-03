Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 3 (ANI): Thousands of devotees gathered in the Kotedhara of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, to participate in the annual Urs of renowned Sufi saint Sayed Pir Mashoom Shah on wednesday.

On this occasion, people from every region and all faiths come together to share meals during the Langar distribution, reflecting unity and brotherhood.

Also Read | Employees To Work 12 Hours a Day Under New Labour Code? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

The one-day Urs celebration included special prayers for peace, prosperity and harmony. Scholars (Ulema) from Rajouri and neighbouring areas attended the event.

The Urs is known for promoting interfaith harmony, as people from different religions visit the shrine, making it a symbol of communal unity. It is also considered an important part of the region's cultural and spiritual heritage.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2025: INDIA Bloc Holds Strategy Meeting After Centre Agrees To Discuss SIR.

Devotees from various parts of the Rajouri district participated in the concluding prayers at the shrine of the famous Sufi saint, Sayed Pir Mashoom Shah.

Sayed Muzahir Hussain Shah, a resident of the area, while sharing his personal connection with the saint, described Sayed Pir Mashoom Shah as a "man of Allah." He added that, as long as he is alive, he will build a shed and a bathroom at the site.

"So when I came, my heart wanted that he is the saint of Allah, he is the man of Allah, he is the servant of Allah. He has come in the company of the saints of Allah. But no one cared for him. It was our job to care for him. Saints don't need to be cared for. Allah has said that there is no fear........I am at the same place. The saint of Allah himself said, I am at the same place. So what did I do in the morning? I took my sandals. It was sunset time. So I went around four times. Then I made this shed from here. I started weaving. Slowly, slowly, slowly. It's been two or three years. This is the year I completed the visit. Slowly, slowly, slowly. Because I was a poor man, but Allah gave me strength.....Allah is the one who gives strength. Those who ask from Allah. Allah accepts them. Inshallah, today I am complete....I still have some work. But if I live, I will make a shed. I will make a bathroom here," Hussain told ANI.

People of all age groups reached the shrine, some on foot and others by road, to offer prayers for peace, prosperity and brotherhood in Jammu and Kashmir and across the country.

Sayed Waris Hussain Shah, another resident of the area, shared details of the programme and said that the recitation of Khatmat-e-Mauzamaat and Khatm-e-Anbiya Sharif was held today, and all local committees participated in the event.

He praised the gathering as a very well-organised event and described it as grand, adding that a message of peace and brotherhood was conveyed to the entire nation. He further stated that special prayers were offered for the country's safety, particularly for peace and security in India and Jammu & Kashmir.

"From morning there was a program of Khatmat-e-Mauzamaat Khatm-e-Anbiya Sharif was recited, after that the scholars cameAll the local committees are present..... It was a very good program, a very magnificent program.......And the whole nation was given the message of peace and brotherhood My prayer is that the Lord of the worlds In every place, the programs of love, the programs that teach peace........These programs should be decorated And may Allah enable us to do such programs again and again As you and I see every day through social media, electronic media, TV, mobile The situation of the country is very painful.......But here prayers were made for the safety of the country especially for the peace and security of our country, India and Jammu and Kashmir. Prayers were made for brotherhood that here, personality should not be prioritised, humanity should be prioritised...." Waris told ANI.

Muhammad Ameen, the Nambardar of the area, said that on April 15 every year, people from all communities, including Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians, gather here to participate in the Urs. He shared that a large number of devotees visit the site, including women, children, and elderly people, offering prayers for peace, prosperity, and unity.

"He is a saint He is a living saint Pir Mishra Malik Shah He is a living saint He has a lot of miracles A lot of people come On the 15th of April Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians All together They do this business I am also a patient of the court A lot of people come Women, children, old people A lot of people come here A lot of prayers A lot of prayers For Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians For our country People from everywhere come here People from all over come here People from all over come here People who believe in God This is a shrine He is a living saint," Ameen told ANI.

As devotees offer prayers for peace, unity, and brotherhood during the annual Urs of the renowned Sufi saint, Sayyed Ikhlaq Bakhari, a local member of the organising committee, said that many people visit the shrine with sincere wishes and people from all walks of life visit the place without any distinction of religion, as Sufism embraces humanity above all identities.

However, he urged the government to construct a proper footpath in the area to support the rising number of pilgrims.

"I would like to say that a lot of people come here for Ziyarat without any religion. And whatever their wishes are, good wishes, Allah the Almighty fulfills them in the way of the Wali....A lot of people come here without any religion. People of all races, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, all are the same. As it is, the Sufis do not have any religion....On this day, our scholars asked for medicines for Jammu and Kashmir, for India, and especially for the poor.....Our government and the Legislative Assembly and the MLA have requested that there is a lack of infrastructure for Ziyarat. I don't think they will have to say anything after seeing all this....But I would still request that there should be a clear footpath where people can come and ask for their medicines. Because this road is very dangerous, it is difficult to come from outside. So if there is a footpath or a road, it is extremely necessary," Bakhari told ANI. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)