New Delhi, December 3: INDIA bloc floor leaders held a meeting on Wednesday ahead of the third day of the Winter Session of the Parliament, to chalk out the strategy after the Centre accepted the Opposition's demand to hold a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Leader of Opposition Rajya Sabha and Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, were present in the meeting.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, earlier, informed that during the All Party Meeting Chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker, it was decided to hold a discussion in Lok Sabha on the 150th Anniversary of the National Song 'Vande Mataram' on December 8 and a discussion on election reforms on December 9. Parliament Winter Session 2025: Congress Gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha To Discuss SIR.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc parties will protest against the new Labour Codes outside Parliament on Wednesday, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said. Speaking to ANI, the Congress MP said, "From today, the Parliament will function in the morning, and we are going to protest outside the Parliament against the Labour Codes."

Tagore has also submitted a notice for the adjournment of the business of the Lok Sabha, requesting a discussion on the Labour Codes.

As the Parliament session enters day 3, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to move the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha, as per the list of business. The Bill aims to raise excise duties and cess on tobacco products, with an amendment to the Central Excise Act, 1944. Parliament Winter Session 2025: Lok Sabha BAC Allocates Time for Key Bills, Debates in Upcoming Session.

The Lok Sabha Secretary General will report a message from the Rajya Sabha regarding the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed in the Lower House on the first day of the Winter Session.

In the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav is likely to move a statutory resolution that the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024, should be adopted in Manipur. The Parliament had enacted an Act for decriminalising and rationalising minor offences to further enhance trust-based governance for ease of living and doing business.

