Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): Thousands of women in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi participated in a marathon race organised by Congress on Sunday.

The marathon is a part of Congress' poll campaign 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' focusing on women in Uttar Pradesh where Assembly elections are due next year.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 168 Kg Ganja Worth Rs 30 Lakh Seized in Pune, 12 Arrested.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government did not give permission for the marathon in Lucknow.

She said that girls from Jhansi have sent the message that they will not tolerate such moves by the state government.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Actor Commits Suicide After Extortion Bid by Fake NCB Officers.

In a tweet, she shared a video of girls running in a marathon in Jhansi.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Yogi Adityanath sir, you talk anti-women......like about controlling girls. That's why you didn't allow girls' marathon in Lucknow. Girls of Jhansi have sent you a message that girls will not tolerate, will fight for their rights. If you can rally, girls will run too."

On December 8, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rolled out 'women's manifesto' with a bunch of promises.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Priyanka said, "Women empowerment is possible only when women get equal rights and get respect. Congress is committed to give equal rights and respect to women power."

While reading out the manifesto, she said, "Will make education accessible to daughters by giving them smartphones and electronic scooters on an educational basis. Congress will fulfill the promise made with daughters. Congress will make the education of daughters accessible."

The Congress leader had lauded the party's policies towards women empowerment.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)