Wayanad (Kerala), Oct 10 (PTI): Police said on Sunday that they have arrested three members of a charity organisation for allegedly raping a 37-year-old woman after luring her to Ernakulam, nearly 250 km from here, in the guise of offering her and her two children free medical treatment.

The three accused, aged between 24 and 27, have been remanded in judicial custody, said the police.

"The woman complained to us on October 8. We arrested the accused on Saturday and the court remanded them," Sulthan Bathery, Deputy Superintendent of Police, told PTI.

"The woman was suffering from cardiac and lung-related diseases. The three accused asked her to come to Ernakulam and took her to a lodge where they raped her," the police said.

