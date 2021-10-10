Patna, October 10: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on Sunday declared the Enforcement Sub Inspector Main Exam Result 2021. Candidates can check the BPSSC Enforcement SI Main Result 2021 on the official website of the commission bpssc.bih.nic.in. The BPSSC mains examination was conducted on August 29, 2021, in two shifts. HSSC Female Constable Result 2021 Declared, Here's How Candidates Can Check and Download Results Online at hssc.gov.in.

Strict COVID-19 protocols were followed during the exam. A total of 4599 candidates appeared for the mains exam. Out of the total candidate appeared, 1493 cleared the mains exam. Shortlisted candidates will now appear for the physical eligibility test. Notably, 493 female candidates cleared the mains exam. BPSC 65th Combined Competitive Examination Final Result Declared, Candidates Can Check The Results Online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Here Are Steps To Check The BPSSC Enforcement SI Main Result 2021:

Visit the official website of BPSS- bpssc.bih.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the “Bihar Police” section

Click on “Results”

Download the PDF File.

Search your roll number using Ctrl+F.

Take a printout of the result for future use.

After the physical eligibility test, shortlisted candidates will be called for interviews. The interview round will carry 30 marks. In the interview round, applicants will be asked questions from knowledge of subjects, aptitude and creativity to check their personality. Candidates are advised to check the official website to get more updates about the physical eligibility test.

