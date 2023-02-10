Gorakhpur (UP), Feb 10 (PTI) Three men were arrested here for allegedly defrauding people with the promise of sending them abroad for jobs, police said on Friday.

Police have recovered 63 passports, one laptop, two motorcycles, six mobile phones, two PAN cards, two ATM cards, a business card, and a shopping card from their possession, they said.

"Some youths had complained to the police that they had been duped by people at Sky Travels in the Khorabar area who promised them a job abroad. They said that Sky Travels took their passport and money and gave them a visa and offer letter along with an air ticket," Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said.

The victims said that when they reached the airport, their tickets were found cancelled and when they went to the Sky Travels office, they found it shut. The mobile phones of the accused were also switched off, the SSP said.

Two police teams set up to investigate the matter found that after closing the Sky Travel office, the accused had opened another office in the Pipraich area under the name of Star Travels and started duping people there, he said.

The accused were identified as Khurshid Ansari and Jameel Khan, both belonging to Deoria, and Dinesh Paswan of Siddharthnagar.

"During interrogation, the accused told police that two other people were involved in the fraud and police will soon arrest them," the SSP said.

There are only 12 government-approved agents/agencies in the country and their names are listed in the official portal for immigration by the Indian government and the Ministry of External Affairs, the SSP said, advising people to take their services and not to fall prey to fraudsters.

