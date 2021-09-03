Mau (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) Three children, aged three to six, drowned in a water-filled pit in a village here on Friday, police said.

Arun Rajbhar (4), Anil Rajbhar (6) and Shubham Rajbhar (3) drowned in the pit near a brick kiln in Yusufpur village under the Kopaganj police station limits around 8 am, they said.

Local people rescued the children and rushed them to a nearby community health centre, where doctors declared them dead, the police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, they added.

