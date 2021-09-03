Pithoragarh, September 3: Wide cracks have appeared in the ground in Sainrathi village of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district. Over 80 villagers have been shifted to safe locations. Cracks were developed on the walls of some of the houses in the village. Notably, the cracks were developed in the upper part of Sainrathi village of Munsiyari days after the district received heavy rains. Landslide in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, 2 Killed, 5 Buried Under Debris.

Experts believe that the cracks appeared as land shifted towards a river flowing nearby. “I have seen the photographs and video of the cracks. These are due to gradual sliding of land towards the river flowing near the village,” reported Hindustan Times, quoting district geological officer Pradeep Kumar as saying.

Panic has gripped amongst the villagers as the cracks have appeared days after five people lost their lives in a landslide caused due to cloudburst. Amongst the deceased were three children. Several others also went missing after three houses collapsed in the Dharchula sub-division of the district. The national highway between Tanakpur and Pithoragarh opened after 12 days, reported the media house. 3 Bodies of Children Recovered After Landslide in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh.

The catchment area of the Kali river at Dharchula has suffered damage due to the cloudburst and incessant rains. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday had also visited the rain-ravaged areas of Dharchula sub-division in Pithoragarh.

