New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Three Congress leaders, namely former MLA Akula Rajender, former MLC Magam Ranga Reddy and former DCCB chairman Laxma Reddy joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday in the presence of Telangana party president G Kishan Reddy.

Former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and several other BJP leaders were also present on the occasion.

Also Read | Japan: Man Spends Over Rs 16 Lakh to Turn Himself Into Dog, Takes Stroll Outside With Costume For First Time and Makes Furry Friends (Watch Video).

Akula Rajender was previously associated with the Congress party. He served as the National Students Union of India president in 1978. He was MLC in Congress government till 2017 and vice president of the Pradesh Congress Committee till 2021.

Magam Ranga Reddy was a Congress MLA from 2009 to 14 from Malkangiri constituency and comes from the Mudiraj community.

Also Read | Indore Shocker: Class 12 Student Stabbed to Death With Knife by His Junior at Tukoganj Area; Detained.

Laxma Reddy has served as the Chairman of the District Co-operative Central Bank (DCCB) from Rangareddy district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)