India News | Three COVID-19 Deaths, 352 New Cases in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jun 18 (PTI) The surge in COVID-19 cases continuedin Telangana with 352 new cases and three deaths being reported on Thursday, pushing the tally of infections in the state to 6,027 and fatalities to 195.

Out of the 352 fresh cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the epicentre of the infection in the state, accounted for 302 cases.

Also Read | China's Disrepute In The World Is Blessing in Disguise For Indian Economy, Says Nitin Gadkari: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020.

A state government bulletin said onThursday night that 3,301 people have been discharged so far, while 2,531 were under treatment.

According to an official release, the representatives of Telangana Super Specialty Hospitals Association called on state Health Minister E Rajender and made an appeal to release the dues under the state government's 'Arogya Sri' health scheme.

Also Read | Assam Oil Field Fire: PM Narendra Modi Review Situation Arising Due to Blaze in Oil Well in Tinsukia.

Rajender assured them that the dues would be released soon.

Against the backdrop of allegations that some private hospitals were charging exorbitant amounts to treat COVID-19 patients, the minister asked them to provide treatment to patients in ICU as per government rates.

The hospitals should also charge for PPE kits and medicines as per the government rules, he said.

Observing that there was no compromise with regard to public health, he said the government hospitals were ready to offer treatment even if the number of patients increased sharply.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)