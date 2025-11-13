Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 13 (ANI): The three-day International Film Festival has begun to revive the film culture in Kashmir. The international film festival Srinagar (TIFFS) has been organised by the Vomedh group as a cultural partner. It aims to promote film culture and provide a platform for the youth of the valley.

The Vomedh group organises the International Film Festival Srinagar, which provides a specific platform to the youngsters to showcase their talent and love for filmmaking, with an even larger response from the audience.

Also Read | 'Kaantha': Bhagyashri Borse Expresses Gratitude to Team, Calls Dulquer Salmaan a 'True Nadippu Chakravarthy' (View Post).

Kashmir is considered the "cinematographer's paradise" and has been attracting directors and filmmakers with its mesmerising beauty of valleys to shoot for their films.

During the film festival, a number of international and local movies made by the students, who are inspired by the cinema, will be screened at Tagore Hall, Srinagar.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Flat As Investors Await US-India Trade Deal, Bihar Assembly Polls Outcome.

On the first day of this festival, some special films made by some students based on the lines of stress and importance of art enthralled a young audience. It indicates the passion among the youths of valley about the filmmaking.

Since films are the best medium to spread knowledge about cultures and traditions of the world, some international short films were also screened to attract the young generation towards film culture.

At times, students face a lot of mental pressure due to the hectic study schedule, and they don't get proper time to relax. So, apart from general education, they want to learn filmmaking, which is one of the finest arts to learn. It allows them some mental relief from their day-to-day hectic life.

A student from Srinagar, Nibah Fatima, said, "The film festival is a very nice opportunity for every person... I am thrilled to be here... Usually, we don't get relaxation amid studies, so such extra-curricular activities are important... This film festival is organised in Tagore Hall... We are also going to represent our film here today..."

"Another student, Manaal Hussain shared, "As a theatre person, I feel great to be a part of the film festival of Srinagar...It gives us a platform to express ourselves and all those out there... This is the 4th edition of the film festival in Srinagar, and I feel great to be a part of it... We are screening two of our films here today... "

The International Film Festival Srinagar is a three-day event, which is being held from November 12 to 14. 100 films from 20 countries were registered at the festival, out of which 30 have been selected to be screened. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)