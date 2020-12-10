Fatehpur (UP) Dec 10 (PTI) Three people were killed and a woman was injured in an accident on the Hussainganj-Hathgam road here on Thursday, police said.

The victims were going on a motorcycle, when a jeep hit their vehicle in Hathgam area, Station House Officer (SHO) Aditya Singh said.

They were rushed to hospital where doctors declared Om Prakash (35) dead, the SHO said, adding his daughter Lovey (1) and relative Subhash (32) succumbed to the injuries later.

The SHO said Om Prakash's wife Aarti (32) suffered serious injuries and has been referred to a hospital in Kanpur.

None of the victims were wearing helmets, police said.

The jeep overturned after hitting the bike. Efforts are on to nab the jeep driver who fled the scene soon after the accident, they said.

