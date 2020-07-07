Chandigarh, Jul 7 (PTI) Haryana on Tuesday reported three more coronavirus deaths as 495 fresh cases took the total number of infections in the state to 17,999.

A death each was reported from Bhiwani, Kurukshetra and Gurgaon, a state health department bulletin said.

So far, 279 people have died from the infection in the state.

The worst-hit Gurgaon reported the maximum 125 cases on Tuesday, followed by 122 in Faridabad; 45 in Bhiwani; 29 in Sonipat; 28 in Jhajjar; and 25 in Mahendragarh.

Panipat and Kurukshetra reported 21 infections each while 14 cases surfaced in Jind district.

According to the bulletin, the state has 4,075 cases now as 13,645 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

The state's recovery rate on Tuesday was 75.81 per cent.

