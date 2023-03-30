Kota (RJ) Mar 30 (PTI) Three men died of electrocution while performing stunts during a Ram Navami celebration in a village here on Thursday, police said.

The celebration turned tragic when seven men formed a human pyramid to take down a steel ring, with which they were performing stunts, stuck in an overhead high tension cable and got an electric shock, Deputy Superintendent of Police Gajendra Singh said.

The incident happened in Kotradeet village of Kota district around 5.45 pm, he said.

The victims were identified as Abhishek, 24, Mahendra Yadav, 40, and a 25-year-old Lalit Prajapat - all residents of Baroda village.

Four others who too were electrocuted were Amit Mehar, 19, Himanshu, 21, Radhayshyam Mehra, 24, and Palendra Prajapat, 23.

All seven injured were immediately rushed to the Community Health Centre in Sultanpur, where three of them were declared brought dead, he said.

All injured, except Prajapat, were later referred to MBS Hospital in Kota.

According to the DSP, the power line was rubber coated but somehow the ring came in contact with the live part of it.

