A major fire broke out at a temple in Duva village in the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh during Rama Navami 2023 celebrations today. No casualties were reported during the mishap. The operations to douse the fire are underway. More details are awaited. Telangana: Lucky Escape For Passengers After TSRTC Bus Catches Fire in Suryapet (Watch Video).

Huge Fire Erupts At Duva Village Temple:

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at a temple in Duva village in West Godavari district during Rama Navami celebrations. No casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/IsHdVh2Tcd — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2023

