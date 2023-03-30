On the occasion of Ram Navami, stone-pelting happened in Vadodara during Shoba Yatra. However, the situation is now under control in that area and law and other has been maintained. More details awaited. Ram Navami 2023: Procession in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri Despite Denial Amid Heavy Police Presence (See Pics and Video).

Stone Pelting In Vododara

Gujarat | Stone-pelting happened today in Vadodara during Rama Navami Shoba Yatra. As per the police, the situation is under control & peace is prevailing in the affected area. pic.twitter.com/5BGMpxivBy — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2023

