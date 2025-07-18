Guwahati/Morigaon, Jul 18 (PTI) Three suspected drug peddlers have been arrested and contraband seized from their possession in two separate operations in Assam, officials said.

The operations were carried out in Sribhumi and Morigaon districts on Thursday night.

Also Read | Sadhvi Prem Baisa Viral Video With Veerampuri Maharaj Controversy: Female Saint Vows To Undergo ‘Agni Pariksha’, Calls ‘Obscene’ Clip Conspiracy To Defame ‘Sanatan Sanskriti’.

“In a source-backed anti-narcotics operation carried out by @sribhumipolice, 30,000 YABA tablets worth Rs 6 cr were recovered from an individual,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X on Friday.

The accused has been arrested and investigations are underway to trace linkages, he said.

Also Read | Scheduled Caste Certificates of Anyone Other Than Hindus, Buddhists and Sikhs Will Be Cancelled, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Yaba tablets are illegal in India as they contain methamphetamine, a powerful stimulant.

In another operation in Morigaon's Jagiroad area, around 59 gram of heroin was recovered and two persons were arrested, police said.

The heroin was concealed in five soap boxes, which were hidden inside the door of a car, they said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)