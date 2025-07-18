Mumbai, July 18: A major controversy erupted in Rajasthan after an obscene video of Sadhvi Prem Baisa with Veerampuri Maharaj went viral on social media. After the video surfaced online, the female saint issued a statement saying that the "obscene" clip was edited to blackmail her. New details have emerged in the Sadhvi Prem Baisa viral video with the Veerampuri Maharaj controversy.

Recently, Sadhvi Prem Baisa shared a video explaining the truth behind the viral clip featuring her. Speaking to a journalist, Sadhvi Prem Baisa said that four years ago, a video of her hugging her father in front of others was shot and later used to blackmail her. She also said that after she was blackmailed, she approached the Boranada police in Jodhpur and lodged a complaint against the accused. Sadhvi Prem Baisa Viral Video With Veerampuri Maharaj Controversy.

Sadhvi Prem Baisa is also heard saying that cops took action on her complaint and arrested the accused immediately, who were later presented before the court. However, the accused continued to blackmail her and even demanded INR 20 lakh from her. She claimed that the accused threatened to make the video viral if she did not pay the money.

Sadhi Prem Baisa's Interview on Obscene Video Goes Viral

Case Registered at Boranada Police Station

She also said that the accused made her video viral because she did not give in to their demand of INR 20 lakh. After this, she once again filed a complaint against the accused. In another interview with the same journalist, Sadhvi Prem Baisa said a few people conspired to make her video viral and question her character. She also said that she is ready to undergo "Agni Pariksha" and even asked saints to decide the date and time for the same. Is Priyanka Pandit Married? Bhojpuri Actress Who Turned Into Sadhvi After Fake MMS Leak Controversy Keeps Her Newly-Married Husband’s Identity a Secret in New Instagram Reels and Photos.

Boranada Police Issue Statement

Sadhvi Baisa also called the "obscene" clip a conspiracy to defame "Sanatan Sanskriti." It is learnt that the case is being handled by Boranada police inspector Shakeel Ahmed. The police issued a statement and confirmed the incident. In the video, a Boranada police official said that Baisa filed a complaint in 2022 alleging that a video of hers was made viral on social media. However, the officer clarified that no such video was made viral back then.

The officer also said that in the latest complaint, Sadhvi Prem Baisa named three people who blackmailed her.

