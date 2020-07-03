Sonbhadra (UP), Jul 3 (PTI) Three suspected smugglers were arrested with heroin worth Rs 2 crore in Chopan area here, police said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, a police team intercepted an SUV coming from Mirzapur on the state highway near Bagha Nala and nabbed the three suspects on Thursday evening, Superintendent of Police Ashish Srivastava said on Friday.

Also Read | Krishna C. Mukherjee and How His SaaS Model Has Disrupted Businesses.

One kg heroin worth Rs 2 crore was recovered from the vehicle, the SP said, adding a factory-made revolver, 15 live cartridges, Rs 3,400 in cash among other things were recovered from them, police said.

A case has been registered in this connection and further investigations are on, the SP said.

Also Read | WhatsApp Web Gets Dark Mode Feature; How to Enable WhatsApp Web Dark Mode Theme.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)