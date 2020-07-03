Facebook-owned WhatsApp dark mode was rolled out for both Android & iOS users this March. This week the company also rolled a couple of new features such as animated stickers, QR codes & new group call participant limits. The firm has now finally launched the dark mode feature for WhatsApp Web & the desktop app. Though the Dark mode feature is available on the browser version, the Desktop app has not received the update yet. WhatsApp Announces New Features Including Contact-Adding QR Codes, Animated Stickers.

Here's how you can enable dark mode feature on WhatsApp Web:-

1. First of all, make sure that you have an updated version of WhatsApp installed on your Phone. If not you can head over to Google Play Store & update.

2. Now Type WhatsApp Web on your PC browser you use & Click on WhatsApp Web

3. Now head over to your phone and open WhatsApp, tap on the three-dot icon and select WhatsApp Web. Use your phone to scan the QR code displayed on your desktop or laptop. After the code is successfully scanned, WhatsApp web on your desktop & your phone will be connected.

WhatsApp Web Dark Mode (Photo Credits: WhatsApp)

4. Now on your Desktop tap on three-icon dots & go to settings & click 'Theme'

WhatsApp Dark Mode (Photo Credits: WhatsApp)

5. Choose the Dark Mode theme to enable it & click on 'Ok' and you should see WhatsApp Web Dark mode on your desktop.

WhatsApp Web Dark Mode (Photo Credits: WhatsApp)

If the Dark Mode isn't for you, you can switch back to the light mode using the same process & by selecting the 'Light Mode' option.

