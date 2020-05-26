India News | Three Injured in Accidental Shell Blast in Budgam

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 26 (ANI): Three persons were injured in an accidental shell blast in Budgam on Tuesday.

"An accidental shell blast took place in Tosa Maidan (old artillery range) Khag area of Budgam. Three persons are reported to be injured," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Budgam.

Also Read | COVID-19 and Its Potential Impact on Various Industries According to SEO Expert Lance Bachmann.

He said the injured persons have been taken to hospital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)