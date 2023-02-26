Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 26 (ANI): Based on reliable information, Telangana Police seized 200 Kgs of Ganja from a goods carrier at Reddybavi Choutuppal town. Three persons were also arrested in connection with the crime.

All of them are residents of Navi Mumbai and were transporting the narcotic substances from Ambdar village in the Sambalpur District of Odisha.

Also Read | Rhino Attack in West Bengal: Seven Tourists Hurt, Two Critical After Safari Jeep Falls Into Pit in Two Rhinoceroses Attack (Watch Video).

The accused have been identified as Sheikh Mohammad Ibnaan, Ruknuddin Abdul Razak Sheikh and Ahmed Mohammad Ishaq Merchant.

In another case, the Telangana Police arrested a person for illegally transporting Ganja from Odisha. 10 kgs of ganja worth three lakh rupees were recovered from the accused. The accused has been identified as Barik Jagannath (26). A mobile phone was also recovered from his possession. (ANI)

Also Read | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Lays Foundation Stones of 138 Development Schemes in Tehri.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)