Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 31 (ANI): Three labourers were killed died after getting buried in debris due to falling ash at an excavation site in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, the police said on Tuesday.

Police have registered a case of negligence against the land owner, and launched a probe into the incident.

Also Read | Opening of Technical Bids for Auction of Coal Mines Under Commercial Mining

Highest Ever … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

Officials said that the incident took place during excavation of ash on Tuesday.

"They were extracting a layer of ash at an ash excavation site near Siltara's village Sakra when the accudent took place. Five people got buried in debris due to falling ash and three of them were killed," Additional SP Raipur City Abhishek Maheshwari said.

Also Read | Mumbai: BMC Sacks 55 Staffers for Corruption, Suspends 134 for Graft and Crimes.

"Others have been taken to hospital," he added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)