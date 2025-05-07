Junagadh, May 7 (PTI) A woman and her 3-year-old daughter, and another person were killed, and three others sustained severe burns after a fire broke out in an underground gas pipeline in Junagadh city of Gujarat on Wednesday, police said.

A rupture in an underground gas pipeline during excavation work sparked the fire, leaving six with severe burn injuries, said an official from the B-division police station.

The gas pipeline got damaged due to an earthmover that was being used to do the excavation work, the official said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Charansinh Gohil said, “A fire incident happened in the Jhanjarda Road area of Junagadh city this morning. The fire department brought the blaze under control. In the incident, six persons sustained burn injuries, three of whom died.”

He said the district collector has ordered a probe into the matter, and action will be taken against those responsible for the accident.

The kin of the victims will be provided compensation as per the government scheme, said Gohil.

The deceased have been identified as Rupiben Solanki (39), her daughter Bhakti (3), and one Hareshbhai Rabadia, police said.

