Kaushambi (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) Three people were killed after being hit by a trailer on the GT Road here Tuesday evening, police said.

Harish Chand (42) and Dharampal (45) and an unidentified person were killed when a speeding trailer hit them while they were sitting at a roadside shop at Kanwar turn under the Saini police station area, they said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

