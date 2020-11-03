Ghaziabad, November 3: A major fire broke out at a slum area in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Tuesday evening. At least 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to extinguish the raging blaze. A video from the spot showed tall flames and large clouds of black smoke emanating from a large area.

There was no immediate report about any person getting injured in the fire incident at Ghaziabad slum. It was not clear what caused the fire. A firefighting operation was underway. Ghaziabad School Fire Controlled, No Casualty Reported.

Fire at Ghaziabad Slum:

Further details about the incident were awaited. The copy will be updated once more information is available.

