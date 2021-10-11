Chandigarh, Oct 11 (PTI) Three people died and five were injured in a head-on collision between a tempo traveller and a tractor-trolley in Haryana's Karnal district on Monday, police said.

The tempo traveller mini-bus was carrying eight people, seven of whom were employees of a factory in Karnal, they said.

The condition of one of the injured is stated to be serious, Indri police station SHO Inspector Sachin said.

The driver of the sand-laden tractor-trolley fled after the accident, he said over the phone.

