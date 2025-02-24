Jind (Haryana) [India], February 24 (ANI): In a road accident, three people were killed in Haryana's Jind on Monday. The deceased included two females, while two injured were referred to the PGI hospital in Rohtak.

The accident took place on National Highway 152D when a family from Rajasthan's Makrana was going to Haridwar to immerse their grandfather's ashes. However, the car's tyre got punctured, and it rammed into the pickup, which was parked on the other side.

The body of the deceased has been kept in the mortuary of a common hospital in Jind.

"This vehicle was going from his village Makrana to Haridwar on 23 February for the immersion of his grandfather's ashes. When they reached Highway 152D, they collided with a pickup truck whose number plate was from Punjab. Three people lost their lives in the accident, including two women and two people were injured", a police official told reporters.

Last month, two friends died in a road accident in Delhi after their SUV crashed on the divider on the GT Karnal road. As per the police, the incident happened at 03:10 am at night when an SUV in which two friends were travelling overturned after being hit by the centre divider on the road.

The police rushed to the accident spot after receiving the PCR call of the incident. Upon their arrival, the police found that the two occupants were injured and the SUV was in an accidental condition.

The two injured were rushed to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries and were declared dead. (ANI)

