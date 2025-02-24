Mumbai, February 24: A crypto scam has come to light from Mumbai, where a man from Opera House was allegedly duped of INR 1 crore by unknown people in a crypto investment fraud. The victim has been identified as a 40-year-old computer dealer. The incident came to light after the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint. The alleged crypto fraud occurred between March and August 2024.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the victim lost the money after he joined a fraudulent WhatsApp group. In his complaint, the victim said that he received a message from an unknown number on Telegram, where the profile was named Juliaanna. The message showed a long list of lucrative schemes related to crypto trading and even had a link to a WhatsApp group. What Is Online Share Trading Scam? Here’s How To Stay Safe After Fraudsters Dupe Pune Techie of INR 33.75 Lakh in Investment Fraud.

Following this, the Thakurdwar resident joined the group. The victim said that the group was flooded with messages praising the admin for investment tips, which helped several people make huge amounts of crypto money. The complainant fell for the messages and spent over INR 1 crore over four months. Cops said that the victim spent the money using an app the scammers sent him to download.

Although the app showed that the victim made profits, he could not withdraw them. The victim realised he was cheated as he was unable to withdraw even his principal amount. Cops said that the fraudsters allegedly sent fake messages in the WhatsApp group using multiple mobile numbers to influence the victim, who fell into their trap. Maharashtra Sees 2.19 Lakh Financial Fraud Cases of INR 38,000 Crore in 2024; Mumbai Tops List, Check Other Rankings.

The police have registered a case under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2025 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).