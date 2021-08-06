Budaun (UP), Aug 6 (PTI) Three youths were killed and another was injured when their motorcycle was hit by a tanker here on Friday evening, police said.

The accident took place on the Bareilly-Agra highway at Kachla Tirahe in the Ujhani Kotwali area, they said.

Four youths were riding on the motorcycle to their village when a speedy tanker carrying milk hit them, killing three of them on the spot, Superintendent of Police (City) Praveen Singh Chauhan said.

The deceased were identified as Devendra (20), Rinku (25) And Taslim (20), police said.

Another youth suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the district hospital, they said.

The bodies are being sent for post-mortem, police said.

