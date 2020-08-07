Jajpur, Aug 7 (PTI) Three people were killed and two others suffered serious injuries after a car carrying five members of a family rammed into a stationary truck in Odisha's Jajpur district early on Friday, a senior police officer said.

All five were on their way to Medinipur in neighbouring West Bengal from Bhubaneswar, when the car, being driven by one of them, hit a truck parked along the road in Dharmasala police station area of the district around 5 am, the officer said.

"The intensity of the collision was such that it emitted a loud noise, prompting local people to rush to the spot. They informed the police, following which a team of fire brigade personnel reached the spot and cut open the mangled remains of the car to pull out the five," Saroj Kumar Sahu, the inspector-in-charge of Dharmasala police station, said.

Three of them died on the spot, while two others are undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Sahu said.

"A case has been registered, and the vehicles seized. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. More details will be available after a thorough investigation," the officer added.

