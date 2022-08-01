Jajpur, Aug 1: A three-month-old baby died after allegedly being administered a faulty vaccine in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Monday.

Babu Sethy, a resident of Sankha village in Dharmasala block, had taken her three-month-old son to an anganwadi centre on July 20 for a pentavalent vaccine, which provides protection to a child from five life-threatening diseases.

After the vaccine and a pulse polio drop, they returned home. The boy started crying uncontrollably and developed high fever, according to a complaint filed by Sethy on Sunday

“I didn't know what happened. I feared that something had gone wrong with the injection and the vaccine,” the mother said.

The boy was rushed to the Anganwadi centre, where the health workers said it was only because of the pain that the baby was crying. “They also said the fever would remain for 48 hours and advised me not to give any medicine to her baby,” she alleged.

With no sign of remission of fever even after two days, Sethy admitted her baby to the Badachana community health centre on July 22. The baby was shifted to a private nursing home in Cuttack where he succumbed during treatment last Friday.

In her complaint, the mother had blamed an anganwadi worker, accredited social health activist and an auxiliary nursing midwifery for her baby's death.

A case has been lodged and the boy's body was exhumed and sent for autopsy, Dharmasala police station inspector Rakesh Tripathy said.

“The matter is under investigation and we are waiting for the post-mortem report. We can only say what exactly happened after receiving the report,” the officer added.

