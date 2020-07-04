Hamirpur (HP), Jul 4 (PTI) A thunderstorm hit several areas in the plains and the low hills of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday night.

This is the second thunderstorm in a week in the lower parts of the state.

Power supply was snapped, and scores of trees lay uprooted on the roads and the fields in Hamirpur and its surrounding areas, locals said.

Rooftops of several houses were also blown away in the area.

Fruit crops, especially mangoes, were hit hard, people in the area said.

