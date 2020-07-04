The premium smartphone manufacturer, OnePlus launched its affordable range of Smart TVs in the country earlier this week. The company launched three new Smart TVs under two series - Y Series & U Series. The most affordable OnePlus 32Y1 Smart TV will be available for online sale for the first time since its launch. Launched in India at Rs 12,999, the Smart TV will be available for sale via Amazon India at 12 pm IST. Notably, the television will be offered through a special early access limited sale on the e-commerce platform. OnePlus TV Y Series, OnePlus TV U Series Affordable Smart TVs Launched; Prices in India Start From Rs 12,999.

OnePlus 32-inch Smart TV to go on online sale tomorrow (File Photo)

As a part of the sale, the interested customers can avail no-cost EMI option for 12 months on the purchase of the OnePlus 32-inch Smart TV through all major bank debit, credit cards and Bajaj FinServ. Additionally, the buyers would also get Amazon Echo Dot at an attractive price of Rs 1,999.

Along with the Y Series, the company also introduced U Series which includes a 55-inch Smart TV. However, the company hasn't revealed any sale date for the 43-inch and 55-inch models.

The newly launched OnePlus Smart TV is designed to proffer the users with a premium smart TV experience in an affordable segment. OnePlus' Smart TV gets Android TV 9.0, premium bezel-less design, the screen-to-body ratio of over 90 per cent. It also comes equipped with the best in class display providing 93 per cent colour gamut and Gamma Engine offering stunning picture quality and dynamic colours.

The company has also brought OxygenPlay on the OnePlus 32Y1 TV, which serves as a platform for movies and series via OTT content providers like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The TV also has a dedicated Amazon Prime Video section, which is the industry's first, integrated within OxygenPlay. The other two Smart TVs from OnePlus are priced at Rs 22,999 and Rs 49,999 for 43-inch & 55-inch, respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2020 11:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).