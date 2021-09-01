New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Delhi and its neighbouring areas are likely to witness thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rains during the next two hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Wednesday.

The downpour will occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi-NCR.

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi ( ), NCR (Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) Tosham, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Kosali, Farukhnagar, Bawal, Nuh, Sohana, Hodal, Palwal (Haryana) Barsana, Nandgaon (UP) Viratnagar, Kotputli, Khairthal, Bhiwari, Laxmangarh, Nadbai, Nagar, Alwar, Tizara, Deeg (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," tweeted IMD.

Earlier on Tuesday, heavy rains lashed several parts of Delhi causing waterlogging and affecting the vehicular movement in parts of the national capital. (ANI)

