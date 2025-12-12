Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): The Tibetans in exile have condemned the recent remarks made by a monk, Gyaltsen Norbu, the China-appointed and politically installed Panchen Lama. In his statement delivered on December 8, 2025, at a state-sponsored symposium in Shigatse, that the recognition of the Dalai Lama and Panchen Lama must adhere to Chinese law and receive formal approval from Beijing.

The Tibetan Youth Congress has strongly condemned these remarks.

Tsering Chomphel, president of the Tibetan Youth Congress, told ANI, "It is against the religious freedom in Tibet. We Tibetans have our own traditions in a religious way to reincarnate Tulkus and lamas. On December 8 in Tibet, in Shigatse, a conference was held on the reincarnation of Tulkus and Lamas. In 2007, China issued its White Paper No. 5, and TYC has consistently opposed it. The White Paper states that all Tulkus and Lamas should be recognised by the Chinese authorities, which is entirely opposed to our position. We always stand against White Paper No. 5. Now the Chinese government is trying to manipulate the political movement on the reincarnation, which is totally different from the politics... and we have been raising the same issue at various international platforms."

"One thing about the recent statement from Gyaltsen Norbu, which we never considered as the Panchen Lama and our Panchen Lama has been captured, abducted by China in 1995, so we never believe his statements, and we never consider him as Panchen Lama. Even in our statement, we didn't mention him as Panchen Lama, we have mentioned him as a monk Gyaltsen Norbu," Chomphel added.

Namgyal Dolkar Lhagyari, member of the Tibetan parliament in exile told ANI, "It was expected from him because he is someone who himself has been appointed by the Chinese government, so he is supposed to follow the Chinese protocol. His statement has no religious authority or any political or historical legitimacy. Hence, it will not be accepted. Hence, it will not be accepted by any Tibetan Buddhist or Buddhists around the world."

"The authority to decide the reincarnation of the 14th Dalai Lama shall be decided by himself, and we have heard on multiple records of what his Holiness wants, and it will be entirely his own decision and nobody else. Especially no one who has any sort of links with the Chinese government. So we just nullified the statement that he has made." (ANI)

