Chandrapur, Jan 15 (PTI) An adult tiger was found dead on Monday in the buffer zone of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a forest department official said.

The body of the tiger, officially called T-51, was found in Borda range and it may have died in a territorial fight, the official added.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Mauritians to Light ‘Diya’, Recite Ramayana During Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha Celebrations on January 22 (Watch Video).

"After necessary formalities the carcass was shifted to the Transit Treatment Centre (TTC), Chandrapur, for post mortem. Samples have been sent for lab analysis. National Tiger Conservation Authority's Bandu Dhotre and forest official Mukesh Bhandakar visited the spot," he said.

"The deceased tiger was 12 years old. There are injury marks on the body and pug marks at the site. It may have died in a territorial fight," he added.

Also Read | COVID-19 Scare: JN.1 Variant To Soon Become Dominant Strain in China, Say Health Officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)