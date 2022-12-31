Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): A male tiger, Kishan, has succumbed to cancer at the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Park in Lucknow.

The authorities said Kishan passed away on Friday morning.

He was rescued from Kishanpur Tiger Reserve, on 1 March 2009 and brought to the zoo over 13 years back after he became a threat to the human population around the Dudhwa National Park.

Starting 2008, several months of tireless efforts had to be put in to capture Kishan.

Preliminary checkups at the Lucknow Zoological Park, revealed Kishan had Hemangiosarcoma, which had spread to near his ear and mouth.

The severity of his illness caused him to lose his power to hunt wild animals and turned him into a man-eater.

The zoo authority said, Kishan stopped taking food in his last days and even restricted his normal movement.

Director of Zoological Park, V. K Mishra said the staff paid an emotional tribute to Kishan.

Now their focus has shifted to a tigress at the zoo. Kajri is old and delicate and although she is consuming food normally but her health is being monitored.

Arrangements for heaters have been made to protect her from the cold. (ANI)

