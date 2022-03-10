New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) With the Congress suffering a crushing defeat in the latest round of assembly polls, party MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said it is time to reaffirm the idea of India that the Congress has stood for and reform the party's organisational leadership in a manner that will reignite those ideas and inspire the people

The BJP was headed for a second straight win in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh and dominated the trends chart in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, while the Aam Aadmi Party readied for a landslide win in Punjab. The Congress was headed for a big defeat in all the five states.

Also Read | Digital Technology Should Reach Every Nook and Corner of Country, Says Nirmala Sitharaman.

"All of us who believe in @INCIndia are hurting from the results of the recent assembly elections. It is time to reaffirm the idea of India that the Congress has stood for and the positive agenda it offers the nation...And to reform our organisational leadership in a manner that will reignite those ideas and inspire the people," Tharoor said in a tweet.

"One thing is clear -- Change is unavoidable if we need to succeed," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Election Results 2022: Congress Could Not Overcome Anti-Incumbency of 4.5 Years Under Amarinder Singh, Says Randeep Surjewala.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)